John Lydon Talks American Citizenship, Illustrated Book on 'Conan'

John Lydon discussed his American citizenship, his illustrated songbook and why Republicans are the "crazy loony monster party" on 'Conan.' Punk legend John Lydon , who became an American citizen during the Obama administration, visited Conan Thursday, where he said that despite the current political climate - he calls the Trump White House the "new Caesars" - he's still "proud to be American."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.