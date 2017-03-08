John Lydon saddened by George Michael's death
The Sex Pistols rocker admits he feels "an attachment to every human being" and felt incredibly "sorry" when he heard the 'Careless whisper' hitmaker had been found dead in his bed on Christmas Day . Asked when he last cried, he said: "I'm capable of a real good tearjerk if there's some kind of sloshy romantic tragedy film on, or just hearing of any death.
