Japanese Rock Band Man With A Mission Presents 'Dead End In Tokyo'...

JAPANESE alt-rock band MAN WITH A MISSION -- described as "the five-piece ultimate life form rock band, blending rock, punk, pop and dance -- have released "Dead End In TOKYO" The Game, an interactive computer app which puts fans in the shoes of one of the band members to fight their way through the streets of TOKYO using instruments as their weapon to help free the others from kidnappers in time to perform a show. Play the game here .

