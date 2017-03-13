Irish garage punks Otherkin offer Bri...

Irish garage punks Otherkin offer Brighton date

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Hayling Today

Fresh from wowing festival crowds across Europe last summer, Irish garage punks Otherkin are back with their new single Bad Advice. Spokeswoman Molly Turnley said: "A song about the push and pull impulses of a relationship, the ups and downs and everything in between, Bad Advice finds Otherkin at their most vital, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in two and a half minutes of visceral punk pop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 10 Earth Whisperer 211
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC