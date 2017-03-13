Irish garage punks Otherkin offer Brighton date

Fresh from wowing festival crowds across Europe last summer, Irish garage punks Otherkin are back with their new single Bad Advice. Spokeswoman Molly Turnley said: "A song about the push and pull impulses of a relationship, the ups and downs and everything in between, Bad Advice finds Otherkin at their most vital, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in two and a half minutes of visceral punk pop.

