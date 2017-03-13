Irish garage punks Otherkin offer Brighton date
Fresh from wowing festival crowds across Europe last summer, Irish garage punks Otherkin are back with their new single Bad Advice. Spokeswoman Molly Turnley said: "A song about the push and pull impulses of a relationship, the ups and downs and everything in between, Bad Advice finds Otherkin at their most vital, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in two and a half minutes of visceral punk pop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayling Today.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|211
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC