Instigators thanked as Cavalcade celebrates 25 years
It was a "big seed to sow", and 25 years ago Fleur Sullivan could hardly have imagined the Goldfields Cavalcade would become what it had today, she said. But her vision of bolstering small communities and showcasing Otago's goldfields heritage had not only worked but prospered, honouring the old-timers who founded our region and the horses that transported riches across the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|the end is not yet
|206
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC