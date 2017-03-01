Instigators thanked as Cavalcade celebrates 25 years

It was a "big seed to sow", and 25 years ago Fleur Sullivan could hardly have imagined the Goldfields Cavalcade would become what it had today, she said. But her vision of bolstering small communities and showcasing Otago's goldfields heritage had not only worked but prospered, honouring the old-timers who founded our region and the horses that transported riches across the region.

