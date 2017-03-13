Indie band Slaves gets down and dirty at MilkBoy
British punk rock duo Slaves, comprised of drummer and singer Isaac Holman and guitarist and bassist Laurie Vincent, nearly blew the ear drums of each audience member at MilkBoy on March 10. Opener Lion in the Mane seemed a little drunk on stage but still put on a heartfelt performance. They seemed a little bit too crunchy hipster rock to fully appeal to the heavier punk rock fans ready to mosh.
