If you have one of these rare albums at home, it could be worth thousands
If you were a proud owner of a turntable back in the 60s, there's a chance you may have a few old vinyls collecting dust in storage - but it could be time to dig them out. New research has revealed the most expensive LPs ever to sell - and own - with the Sex Pistols' God Save the Queen worth an astonishing 8,600 in original mint condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|211
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC