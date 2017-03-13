Iconic punk bands coming
Sublime with Rome and the Offspring are embarking on a North American tour this summer and fall, stopping in Penticton on July 8. Sublime with Rome is a collaboration of Eric Wilson, formerly of the band Sublime and singer/ guitarist Rome Ramirez. The group performs mostly songs by Sublime, which was fronted by Bradley Nowell until his death in 1996.
