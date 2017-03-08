How to Succeed (or Fail) as a Musician, From Reed Bruemmer of Poison Rites
Reed Bruemmer was in the band DDC as a teen before going on to the thrash band Speed Wolf; the latter toured internationally with Napalm Death, among others. Now Bruemmer is in Poison Rites, which is releasing its self-titled debut LP at the Larimer Lounge on Thursday, March 9. Although the band has only been playing live since December 2015, its members' collective experience extends back to Denver's '90s punk scene and has deep ties to the city's current noise-rock movement.
