How Musink tattoo and music fest is kicking off today in Costa Mesa

Jessica Robbins of Oakland attending the 8th Annual Musink Tattoo Convention & Music Festival Costa Mesa, CA on Friday, March 20, 2015. The 10th annual Musink Tattoo Convention & Music Festival will be March 17, 18, and 19, 2017 at the OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo Convention and Music Festival curator Travis Barker will once again host his event at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa March 17-19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.