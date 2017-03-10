Hope and Anchor: Legendary Upper Street gig venue's star-studded...
James Smith, general manager, Andy Skelly supervisor and Nick Q, entertainments manager at the Hope and Anchor. Picture: Polly Hancock Upper Street's Hope and Anchor is legendary to music fans thanks to its enviable gig roster in the '70s and '80s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Islington Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|the end is not yet
|208
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC