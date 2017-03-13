Hear Blink-182's Blistering Adolescen...

Hear Blink-182's Blistering Adolescent Anthem 'Parking Lot'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Blink-182 shared a blistering adolescent anthem, "Parking Lot," one of eleven new songs from their upcoming deluxe edition of 'California.' Blink-182 recall the glory days of $10 shows and skateboarding injuries in their blistering new song, "Parking Lot."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 9 hr the secret year 212
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC