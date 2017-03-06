Hear AFI, Chris Shiflett Talk Zealous Fans, Metal Fixation
Originally taped last spring, the newest episode of Walking the Floor breaks away from the podcast's Americana format, focusing instead on songwriting duo Davey Havok and Jade Puget. As members of AFI and Blaqk Audio, the two have spent the past two decades leaving their stamp on the worlds of punk, post-hardcore and electronica, blurring the lines between all three genres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sun
|the end is not yet
|206
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC