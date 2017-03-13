Green Day rock Verizon Center

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Not even the impending threat of a winter storm named Stella could deter hardcore Green Day fans from their sold-out Revolution Radio show at Verizon Center on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.