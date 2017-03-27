Green Day laments Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas
Green Day took a moment during their concert in Detroit Monday night to grieve the loss of their hometown's football team, the Oakland Raiders. This week, the NFL owners approved the Raiders' bid to relocate to Las Vegas.
