Goldfinger enjoys spotlight during Day Two of Musink
John Feldmann of Goldfinger performs during day two of Musink Tattoo Convention and Music Festival at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Saturday. Musink fans Kyle and Paloma show off their tattoos during day two of the 10th annual Musink Tattoo Convention and Music Festival at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 17
|the secret year
|212
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC