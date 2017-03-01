Gary Lammin - Gary Guitar Lammin

When Bermondsey Joyriders vocalist/guitarist Gary Lammin decided that it's high time to come up with a solo effort he was adamant to release an album which would be quite a detour from his usual fierce punk-rock sound. The result is the self-titled Gary Guitar Lammin - a collaboration with the late great Sex Pistols producer Dave Goodman .

