Gary Lammin - Gary Guitar Lammin
When Bermondsey Joyriders vocalist/guitarist Gary Lammin decided that it's high time to come up with a solo effort he was adamant to release an album which would be quite a detour from his usual fierce punk-rock sound. The result is the self-titled Gary Guitar Lammin - a collaboration with the late great Sex Pistols producer Dave Goodman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Earth Whisperer
|203
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC