Full Show Audio: Umphrey's McGee Welcomes Jeff Grady In Idaho

23 hrs ago

Umphrey's McGee held the second of two shows at The Hive in Sandpoint, Idaho Thursday night. UM utilized a songlist rather than a fully written pre-show setlist for the improv-heavy performance that featured special guest Jeff Grady sitting-in on a The Clash cover.

