Forget What You Know About Trendy Asian Food at Chinese Tuxedo

Anyone who's ever been conned into dropping $100 a person at one of New York's Asian theme-park restaurants would be forgiven for raising an eyebrow at Chinese Tuxedo . Set in an old community opera house on Doyers Street in Chinatown, the bi-level spot pipes The Roots through the sound system, charges steep sums for hifalutin beef with broccoli and modernist eggplant fries, and occupies sufficient square footage to evoke a proper clubstaurant.

