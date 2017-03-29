For Sex Pistol Lydon, world was overd...

For Sex Pistol Lydon, world was overdue for ‘shake-up’

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Political events lately had been unimaginable to many - Britain is leaving the European Union and Donald Trump is president of the United States. One person less surprised is John Lydon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mon West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mon West Coast Alert 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 24 Earth Whisperer 215
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,896,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC