Flogging Molly to Unveil New Songs at Pot of Gold Music Festival
For the better part of 20 years, St. Paddy Day's favorite folk-rock punk band Flogging Molly has made a career recording and performing rousing blasts of celebratory cheers and, sometimes, reflective weepies for the benefit of thousands of fans worldwide. The group has also been a fixture of local St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Fri
|the secret year
|212
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC