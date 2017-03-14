Five Things You Learn From 10 Years o...

Five Things You Learn From 10 Years of Pretending to Be the Pogues, by KMRIA

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

You cannot drink like Shane MacGowan, no matter how much you think you can or how much the audience encourages you to. Every St. Patrick's Day for the last decade, a group of Portland music luminaries-including songwriter Casey Neill, Jenny Conlee and Chris Funk of the Decemberists and the Minus 5's Scott McCaughey-get together to play the songs of Celtic punk legends the Pogues, under the name KMRIA, or Kiss My Royal Irish Ass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 10 Earth Whisperer 211
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,543 • Total comments across all topics: 279,561,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC