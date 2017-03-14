Five Things You Learn From 10 Years of Pretending to Be the Pogues, by KMRIA
You cannot drink like Shane MacGowan, no matter how much you think you can or how much the audience encourages you to. Every St. Patrick's Day for the last decade, a group of Portland music luminaries-including songwriter Casey Neill, Jenny Conlee and Chris Funk of the Decemberists and the Minus 5's Scott McCaughey-get together to play the songs of Celtic punk legends the Pogues, under the name KMRIA, or Kiss My Royal Irish Ass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|211
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC