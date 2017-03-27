'Five Came Back' and changed Hollywood's depiction of war
William Wyler lost his hearing, George Stevens never made another comedy, and John Huston suffered what is now known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after years of filming scenes of death and destruction. The three directors, along with Frank Capra and John Ford, were not the only ones changed by their experiences documenting World War Two.
