Find out latest headline additions to 2017 Latitude Festival line-up including Dara A" Briain
Comedian and panel-show regular O Briain is among the latest acts to be announced for this year's Latitude Festival. The Mock the Week presenter is set to headline the Suffolk festival's comedy line-up along with Katherine Ryan and Simon Amstell, when it returns to Henham Park, near Southwold, this July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mon
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mon
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 24
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC