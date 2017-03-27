Find out latest headline additions to...

Find out latest headline additions to 2017 Latitude Festival line-up including Dara A" Briain

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ipswich Evening Star

Comedian and panel-show regular O Briain is among the latest acts to be announced for this year's Latitude Festival. The Mock the Week presenter is set to headline the Suffolk festival's comedy line-up along with Katherine Ryan and Simon Amstell, when it returns to Henham Park, near Southwold, this July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mon West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mon West Coast Alert 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 24 Earth Whisperer 215
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC