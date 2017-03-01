Face to Face announce new 7" & tour of intimate venues
Long-running melodic punks Face to Face released their very solid Protection on Fat Wreck Chords last year, and now they're releasing "Say What You Want" off that album as a 7" single on May 5. It's backed by the previously-unreleased "I, Me, Mine," which was recorded during the Protection sessions and produced by Bill Stevenson of the Descendents and Jason Livermore. Face to Face is also going on a tour in May and June that hits smaller venues than usual.
