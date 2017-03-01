Deryck Whibley's goal in hospital was...

Deryck Whibley's goal in hospital was to perform live again

The Sum 41 frontman - who has suffered with on-going alcohol abuse in the past - had to relearn the guitar and find his voice again after a stint in hospital in May 2014, which saw his body "shut down" after he spent a week in intensive care for severe liver and kidney problems, and the only thing that was keeping him alive was his desire to get on stage and sing and play again. Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: "When I was lying in the hospital the only goal was to get back to making music.

