Derek Waters: How a cocktail of YouTube, Hulu, and booze made 'Drunk History' a hit
Drunk History wouldn't be the Comedy Central hit it is today without YouTube, which allowed creator Derek Waters to launch the concept, and Hulu, which introduced the television series to millions of cord cutters. "Anytime you have an idea you should make it and show people what you're talking about before you pitch it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|211
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC