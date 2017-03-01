Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Laura Jane Grace of Against Me
Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy-you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
Punk Discussions
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Earth Whisperer
|203
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
