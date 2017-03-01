Darwen Live to rock back to the future

Darwen Live to rock back to the future

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

THE full line-up for May's Darwen Live music extravaganza has been revealed with a touch of 80's pop and blast of 70's punk. Organisers hope the event will be biggest ever and it will see 80's pop superstars T'Pau, headline the main stage in the market at 8.15pm on Sunday, May 29. Punk rock icons Sham 69, led by Jimmy Pursey and famous for anthems including 'If the Kids are United' and 'Hersham Boys' will also perform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Feb 26 Earth Whisperer 203
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC