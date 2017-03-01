Darwen Live to rock back to the future

THE full line-up for May's Darwen Live music extravaganza has been revealed with a touch of 80's pop and blast of 70's punk. Organisers hope the event will be biggest ever and it will see 80's pop superstars T'Pau, headline the main stage in the market at 8.15pm on Sunday, May 29. Punk rock icons Sham 69, led by Jimmy Pursey and famous for anthems including 'If the Kids are United' and 'Hersham Boys' will also perform.

