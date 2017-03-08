Coachella Makes More Lineup Changes

Sure, Beyonce was replaced with Lady Gaga at the festival in the desert, but Coachella has made a few more changes to the lineup as well. Some of the most notable additions are the veteran Long Beach punks of T.S.O.L., booty-rap artist D.R.A.M. and the UK grime rapper Skepta, while some less-known artists also got the nod, including Columbian Latin Grammy winners Diamante Elctrico and Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis of Israel, who are one of the biggest artists of Mizrahi music.

