Coachella Makes More Lineup Changes
Sure, Beyonce was replaced with Lady Gaga at the festival in the desert, but Coachella has made a few more changes to the lineup as well. Some of the most notable additions are the veteran Long Beach punks of T.S.O.L., booty-rap artist D.R.A.M. and the UK grime rapper Skepta, while some less-known artists also got the nod, including Columbian Latin Grammy winners Diamante Elctrico and Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis of Israel, who are one of the biggest artists of Mizrahi music.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 7
|the end is not yet
|210
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
