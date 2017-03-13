BWW Review: North Hollywood's Cupcake Theater Goes Punk With Green Day's American Idiot
Anytime somebody storms out of the audience shaking their head in disgust, you know you're seeing an amazing show. That's exactly what happened when I attended Cupcake Studio's opening weekend of AMERICAN IDIOT last Saturday, and two Republicans walked out after the show made one to many Donald Trump references.
