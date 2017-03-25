BWW Review: a Farce For a New Age, the Homosexuals or...

Reviving a genre for a new era, Declan Greene's THE HOMOSEXUALS OR 'FAGGOTS' presents a farce where the taboo is less being caught in a compromising position but rather being caught with a compromising opinions. Using the cover of comedy to create a roaringly funny experience, this work focuses on the complexities of LGBTI+ identification, race, relationships, and prejudice to challenge thoughts and ideas.

