BWW Review: a Farce For a New Age, the Homosexuals or...
Reviving a genre for a new era, Declan Greene's THE HOMOSEXUALS OR 'FAGGOTS' presents a farce where the taboo is less being caught in a compromising position but rather being caught with a compromising opinions. Using the cover of comedy to create a roaringly funny experience, this work focuses on the complexities of LGBTI+ identification, race, relationships, and prejudice to challenge thoughts and ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|6 hr
|JMG
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 24
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC