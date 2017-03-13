Buzzcocks playing NYC and LA in betwe...

Buzzcocks playing NYC and LA in between Punk Rock Bowling and Burger Boogaloo

UK punk greats Buzzcocks will be over in June for Punk Rock Bowling in Asbury Park on June 11 . It turns out that's one of a few shows the band are doing, hitting both coasts.

