Blitzen Trapper mixes old, new music in a nostalgic look at Portland
Set in a drug-plagued, dystopian Portland in a vague future, "Wild & Reckless," a new concert-musical hybrid, nonetheless dives into famed Portland rock haunts from the 1990s. Here's Chopsticks restaurant, known for its karaoke nights, not its food.
Read more at The Oregonian.
