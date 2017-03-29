Blink 182 Release New Song "Misery" off of Deluxe Edition of California
The new song, "Misery", is the latest track released from the band's forthcoming deluxe edition of California. The deluxe edition is due out May 19th and will have 11 new songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSUN-FM Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 24
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC