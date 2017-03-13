Blink-182 details deluxe "California"...

Blink-182 details deluxe "California" album; hear new track "Parking Lot" now

Blink-182 has shared the details of the deluxe version of their 2016 comeback album, California . Along with the original record, the two-disc deluxe California will feature 11 brand-new songs, plus an acoustic version of the single "Bored to Death."

