Big Walnuts Yonder (Minutemen, Wilco) Share New Song 'Sponge Bath' [News]

Big Walnuts Yonder (Minutemen, Wilco) Share New Song 'Sponge Bath'

Featuring former Minutemen member Mike Watt, Wilco's Nels Cline, Tera Melos' Nick Reinhart and Greg Saunier from Deerhoof, the psychedelic/experimental rockers will be releasing their self-titled debut album, from which the song is taken, on the 5th May via Sargent House. This story was written by a UG user.

