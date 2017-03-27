Big Walnuts Yonder (Minutemen, Wilco) Share New Song 'Sponge Bath' [News]
Featuring former Minutemen member Mike Watt, Wilco's Nels Cline, Tera Melos' Nick Reinhart and Greg Saunier from Deerhoof, the psychedelic/experimental rockers will be releasing their self-titled debut album, from which the song is taken, on the 5th May via Sargent House. This story was written by a UG user.
