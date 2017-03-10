Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin ge...

Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin gets back to his roots with new solo album

Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin will perform music off of his third solo album, "Millport," at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 9 and at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on March 10. Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin will perform music off of his third solo album, "Millport," at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 9 and at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on March 10. Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin performs with Bad Religion at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio in 2015.

