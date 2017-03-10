Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin gets back to his roots with new solo album
Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin will perform music off of his third solo album, "Millport," at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 9 and at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on March 10. Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin will perform music off of his third solo album, "Millport," at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 9 and at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on March 10. Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin performs with Bad Religion at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|2 min
|Earth Whisperer
|209
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC