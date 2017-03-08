Armchair Martian: the 86th best band in in pop-punk history
Just a few weeks ago - not long after the group signed on for three Colorado dates with their friends Samiam - the influential Consequence of Sound put together a list of "The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands." Green Day and Blink-182 predictably took the two top spots, while the less fortunate Good Charlotte was consigned to last place.
