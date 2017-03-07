Annual Inspiration Awards Gala raises $429K for Royal Ottawa

Johnston is a member of The Royal Ottawa Foundation Women for Mental Health campaign. She has twice hosted the group at Rideau Hall and has donated partial proceeds from her novel She's been "a light in a dark place, not just for me but for the many like me who are suffering," said , who lives with bipolar disorder, before presenting the award to Johnston, one of her "biggest supporters," in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 600 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.