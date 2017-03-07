Annual Inspiration Awards Gala raises...

Annual Inspiration Awards Gala raises $429K for Royal Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Business Journal

Johnston is a member of The Royal Ottawa Foundation Women for Mental Health campaign. She has twice hosted the group at Rideau Hall and has donated partial proceeds from her novel She's been "a light in a dark place, not just for me but for the many like me who are suffering," said , who lives with bipolar disorder, before presenting the award to Johnston, one of her "biggest supporters," in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 600 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 10 hr the end is not yet 210
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC