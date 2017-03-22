...and the best of the rest in San Di...

...and the best of the rest in San Diego clubs March 23 - "29

Thursday 23 Stands to reason a "krishnacore" band can reincarnate in any form. New York hardcore-punk vets Cro-Mags , this year fronted by founding singer John Joseph, have reincarnated into a thrash-metal band and will sack the stage at Soda Bar with their brand of crossover Thursday night.

