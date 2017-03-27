Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Want to...

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Want to Laugh at Your Crafts

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Film School Rejects

One of the earliest updates of the storied traveling freak show for the televisual medium, the venerable institution paved the way for cheap, glorious crap like the early rounds of American Idol , everything about Hoarders , and everything on HGTV. But what if, instead of finding garbage in their attics, insufferable people made the garbage with their own two hands? What if NBC filmed it? That's the question that hipster hero Amy Poehler and her production company, Paper Kite Productions , are asking in their sell of The Handmade Project , an "unscripted series" focused on competitive arts and crafts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Film School Rejects.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mar 24 Earth Whisperer 215
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Layla 3
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC