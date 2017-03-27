Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Want to Laugh at Your Crafts

One of the earliest updates of the storied traveling freak show for the televisual medium, the venerable institution paved the way for cheap, glorious crap like the early rounds of American Idol , everything about Hoarders , and everything on HGTV. But what if, instead of finding garbage in their attics, insufferable people made the garbage with their own two hands? What if NBC filmed it? That's the question that hipster hero Amy Poehler and her production company, Paper Kite Productions , are asking in their sell of The Handmade Project , an "unscripted series" focused on competitive arts and crafts.

