Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Want to Laugh at Your Crafts
One of the earliest updates of the storied traveling freak show for the televisual medium, the venerable institution paved the way for cheap, glorious crap like the early rounds of American Idol , everything about Hoarders , and everything on HGTV. But what if, instead of finding garbage in their attics, insufferable people made the garbage with their own two hands? What if NBC filmed it? That's the question that hipster hero Amy Poehler and her production company, Paper Kite Productions , are asking in their sell of The Handmade Project , an "unscripted series" focused on competitive arts and crafts.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 24
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
