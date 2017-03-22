Against Me!, Mobina Galore, & Typeset...

Against Me!, Mobina Galore, & Typesetter @ The Paramount

11 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Against Me! are currently on tour with Green Day , and they've got a few headlining dates while they're on the road too. After opening for Green Day at Brooklyn's Barclays Center , AM! played a Long Island show at The Paramount at March 16. Opening was Winnipeg punk duo Mobina Galore , who recently released Feeling Disconnected , and Typesetter .

