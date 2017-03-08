AFI schedules summer leg of "The Blood Album" headlining tour
AFI will be back for more blood this summer. The band will embark on the second leg of their U.S. Blood tour, in support of their new album AFI , starting June 2 in Richmond, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Earth Whisperer
|211
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC