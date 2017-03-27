Abramorama Turns Up Green Day-Produced Punk Docu 'Turn It Around'
Indie distributor Abramorama and band Green Day are teaming to distribute Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk , a feature documentary directed by Corbett Redford and executive produced by the band. The docu centers on the fertile punk scene in the San Francisco Bay area in the late 1970s and '80s especially at the 924 Gilman Street music collective in Berkeley, which helped launch Green Day, Rancid and others.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mar 24
|Earth Whisperer
|215
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Layla
|3
