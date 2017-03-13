A previously unreleased Green Day song has been found
An unheard Green Day instrumental has found its way onto the internet after it was discovered in a bonus chapter of their 2013 documentary CUATRO! It was first posted on the Green Day Authority fan site, who speculate that it was recorded live in one take. The instrumental track, given the name That Just Happened by the YouTube user who uploaded it, is hidden in a bonus section of the documentary, which chronicles the making of Green Day's UNO!, DOS!, TRE! trilogy of albums.
