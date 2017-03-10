10 Clever Uses for WD-40 That Don't I...

10 Clever Uses for WD-40 That Don't Involve Lubricating Something

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Lifehacker

A can of WD-40 does more than just free rusted metal parts or stop things from making irritating squeaky noises. Here are 10 more clever uses for the fluid that you might not have thought of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lifehacker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 1 hr the end is not yet 208
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb '17 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan '17 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC