What's going on Saturday?

Cock Sparrer, Street Dogs, Career Suicide @ Warsaw UK punk legends Cock Sparrer's influence can be heard all over a ton of today's bands, and their classic material hasn't lost a bit of its appeal. This is their second of two sold-out Warsaw shows this weekend, and this one has Boston staples Street Dogs and Toronto hardcore rippers Career Suicide , who are about to release their first album in ten years.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
