What's going on Saturday?

Cock Sparrer, Street Dogs, Career Suicide @ Warsaw UK punk legends Cock Sparrer's influence can be heard all over a ton of today's bands, and their classic material hasn't lost a bit of its appeal. This is their second of two sold-out Warsaw shows this weekend, and this one has Boston staples Street Dogs and Toronto hardcore rippers Career Suicide , who are about to release their first album in ten years.

