What's going on Friday?

Woods @ Sunnyvale This is a small show for Woods - who released the great Sun City Eater in the River of Light last year - and it's a benefit for the ACLU. Dave Harrington, Kenny Wollesen, Cochon de Lait @ Sunnyvale Stick around Sunnyvale after the Woods show and catch Darkside's Dave Harrington playing with drummer Kenny Wollesen.

