Warped Tour Announces Its First Cruise

13 hrs ago

Warped Tour is following in the footsteps of the Backstreet Boys and Paramore by starting their own cruise, "Warped Rewind at Sea!" Set to embark from New Orleans to Mexico in October 2017, the 4-day cruise features pop punk staples as well as long-forgotten bands: Good Charlotte Simple Plan Story of the Year The Starting Line Bowling For Soup 3OH!3 Cartel Mayday Parade The Juliana Theory Tickets range from $548 to $4200 for the fanciest of suites. There will be multiple concerts and TBA activities onboard.

